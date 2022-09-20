Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

We're going Chrome in Fortnite's latest season on today's GR Live

Join us as we see what Paradise has to offer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest season of Fortnite started just a couple of days ago, and brought a host of new features, weapons, items, and changes to Epic Games' battle royale's Island. Namely, this comes in the form of the new Chrome effect that is taking over the map, turning structures, players, and more into a shiny alternative version.

And while you can take a look at what Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has to offer in the cinematic trailer below, you can also join our very own Rebeca later today, when she looks to dive into an hour of the new Fortnite season on the upcoming GR Live.

HQ

As usual, you will be able to tune into the action at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and can find it at the typical place of the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see what this new season is serving up.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content