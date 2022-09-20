We're going Chrome in Fortnite's latest season on today's GR Live

HQ

The latest season of Fortnite started just a couple of days ago, and brought a host of new features, weapons, items, and changes to Epic Games' battle royale's Island. Namely, this comes in the form of the new Chrome effect that is taking over the map, turning structures, players, and more into a shiny alternative version.

And while you can take a look at what Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise has to offer in the cinematic trailer below, you can also join our very own Rebeca later today, when she looks to dive into an hour of the new Fortnite season on the upcoming GR Live.

As usual, you will be able to tune into the action at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and can find it at the typical place of the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see what this new season is serving up.