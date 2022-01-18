Cookies

Spelunky 2

We're going cave exploring in Spelunky 2 on today's GR Live

Join us for a couple of hours of Mossmouth's acclaimed 2D sequel.

Later today, we're going to be back for another Gamereactor livestream, where this time, we're going to be jumping into the acclaimed 2D roguelike platformer sequel from Mossmouth, Spelunky 2.

Serving as a follow-up to the beloved original, this title takes the crew of cave explorers to the moon, where they have to head deep below its rocky surface to search for lucrative amounts of treasure and missing family members.

With a lot of challenging platforming to look out for, we're going to be diving into Spelunky 2 later today at the GR Live homepage, from the slightly later time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET. For today, our very own Dori will be hosting for the two hour duration, so be sure to drop by to catch him as he gets up to all kinds of platforming antics.

Until we kick off in a few hours, be sure to also check out our review of Spelunky 2 here, and catch the title's launch trailer below.

Spelunky 2

