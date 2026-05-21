We're giving blocky criminals a beatdown in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on today's GR Live

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This city's plastic, blocky. It needs a hero, someone who's not afraid to build wacky objects to take down villains, someone like Lego Batman. Or maybe exactly Lego Batman. TT Games' return to the streets of Gotham is one of 2026's most anticipated games, and now it's finally in our hands.

Advanced access for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now, so even if the game doesn't officially launch until tomorrow, we'll be able to get stuck in for an hour on today's GR Live. If you've not yet bought the Deluxe Edition of the game and seen it for yourself, you can get a preview of the action, stealth, open world and more through the GR Live channel and our Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook streams. As always, we're starting at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST.

Combining Arkham-style combat with classic Lego humour, a bunch of Easter eggs, secrets, and more to discover, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has already made a big impression in the days before its full release. If you want to read our in-depth review, you can find it here.