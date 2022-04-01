We're getting Weird in the West on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the global release date for Weird West, WolfEye Studios' isometric RPG set in a supernatural version of the Wild West. We've already given our thoughts on the game and talked about how it plays as part of our review, which you can read here.

But that's not the only bit of Weird West goodness that you can look forward to, as we're going to be jumping into the game on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to see what kinds of hijinks I can wander into and what storylines I can unravel, during two hours of gameplay.

Be sure to drop by and join us at the GR Live homepage starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to follow us on this western epic. And until we do kick off, to get an idea of what we'll be in store for, be sure to catch the latest trailer for Weird West below.