We're getting wacky in Lost in Random: The Eternal Die on today's GR Live

After being defeated in the main story of Lost in Random, Queen Aleksandra finds herself trapped in the Black Die. Stripped of her powers and former strength, she'll have to fight her way through old friends and foes as she must face the prison she's made in the Black Die.

That's the gist of Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, a new roguelike from Stormteller Games and Thunderful. Spinning off from the original Lost in Random, the game combines the weird and wonderful world of Random with Hades-like gameplay. If that sounds like your jam, we'll be checking it out from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST today.

