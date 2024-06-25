We're getting ready to Banana Rumble on today's GR Live

HQ

Hop in your transparent balls, and get ready to roll as today on GR Live we're heading to Sega's latest Super Monkey Ball game. A series that has been going on for two decades now, Super Monkey Ball is back with Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

We'll be getting ready to rumble from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST and we'll be running around in our balls for an hour on the GR Live Homepage. Be sure to join in if you want to see whether this return lives up to the franchise's past.

Also, if you want to read our thoughts on the game as a whole, you can check out our network review here.