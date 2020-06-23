We're getting our hands on Cyberpunk 2077 right now

You're watching Advertisements

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have had to settle for disappointing news in the last couple of months. First came the delay of Night City Wire, the online showcase focused on the shooter RPG. That was followed by confirmation of the game's delay until November 2020. Finally, when confirming the next-gen versions of the RPG, it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be at its best on PS5 and Xbox Series X until some time after launch when a more "robust" update will land to fully take advantage of the hardware bump offered by both consoles.

That said, it's time to turn those frowns upside down because Night City Wire is coming in just two days, on the evening of Thursday, June 25, at which point you will get to see the game again after a long, long wait. As part of this latest content reveal, there are new hands-on impressions on the way. Lead quest designer Pawel Sasko re-tweeted a picture of the room where journalists are playing a new demo of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

Gamereactor is one of the outlets attending a version of this hands-on event - one of the very first physical meetings in the games industry after coronavirus - and you can expect a freshly-penned preview from us in the near future wherein we will share our impressions of the futuristic action-RPG from CD Projekt Red, which is due to land on November 19.