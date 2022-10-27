We're getting into the spooky spirit with some Fortnitemares on today's GR Live

HQ

With Halloween looming, we're going to be getting into the spooky spirit on today's GR Live, as our very own Rebeca will be suiting up and diving into the Fortnitemares event, which is currently ongoing in Epic Games' massively popular battle royale title.

With Lycan transformations in store, as well as horde-like monster events to conquer, and more, there's plenty to check out, which is why you should drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see Rebeca take to the Island in the hunt for some Victory Royales.