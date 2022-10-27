Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We're getting into the spooky spirit with some Fortnitemares on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out what Epic Games' annual event has to offer.

With Halloween looming, we're going to be getting into the spooky spirit on today's GR Live, as our very own Rebeca will be suiting up and diving into the Fortnitemares event, which is currently ongoing in Epic Games' massively popular battle royale title.

With Lycan transformations in store, as well as horde-like monster events to conquer, and more, there's plenty to check out, which is why you should drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see Rebeca take to the Island in the hunt for some Victory Royales.

Fortnite

