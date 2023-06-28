We're getting into the ring in AEW: Fight Forever on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to an upcoming wrestling title. Developed by Yuke's, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of AEW: Fight Forever on today's stream, all ahead of the game actually launching tomorrow, June 29.

To catch the stream, you can head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to see our very own Rebeca as she enters the ring and looks to fight for a championship belt or two. Don't miss this early look at the game, and for a teaser of what's to come, be sure to catch a trailer for AEW: Fight Forever below.