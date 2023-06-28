Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AEW: Fight Forever

We're getting into the ring in AEW: Fight Forever on today's GR Live

Join us for a look at the wrestling game ahead of its launch tomorrow.

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to an upcoming wrestling title. Developed by Yuke's, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of AEW: Fight Forever on today's stream, all ahead of the game actually launching tomorrow, June 29.

To catch the stream, you can head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to see our very own Rebeca as she enters the ring and looks to fight for a championship belt or two. Don't miss this early look at the game, and for a teaser of what's to come, be sure to catch a trailer for AEW: Fight Forever below.

HQ
AEW: Fight Forever

