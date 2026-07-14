We're getting cosy with D-topia on today's GR Live

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In D-topia's future, we don't even have to worry about being happy, or what makes us smile, as it's all decided by an algorithm. If that sounds like it could also hold sinister secrets, we're not spoiling anything, but you may want to come along for the ride when we dive into D-topia on today's GR Live.

In the Utopia Project, a facility that maximises human comfort, we play as a Residential Facilitator, a robot resident who helps people and machines go about their day with a smile on their faces. It's a gently paced adventure, complete with some numerical puzzles as well as a choice-based narrative.

If that sounds right up your alley, be sure to hop onto the GR Live Homepage when we go live at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. You can also check out the stream on our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages, too. In the meantime, keep an eye out for our review, dropping ahead of launch later today.