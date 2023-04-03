Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last Worker

We're getting back to the old grind in The Last Worker on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to dive into the immersive narrative adventure.

Last week, developers Wolf & Wood and Oiffy launched its immersive narrative adventure game The Last Worker, a title that explores how a lone worker fights back against automation in his job at the largest retailer in the world, a decision that sees him having to choose between capitalism and activism. Needless to say, it's a story that feels very real and befitting of the society we are further moving toward, and we're going to be jumping into this very video game on today's GR Live to see how it shapes up.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of The Last Worker, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also check out the launch trailer for The Last Worker below for a teaser of what is to come.

The Last Worker

