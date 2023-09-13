Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wardens Rising

We're getting an early look at Wardens Rising on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the twin-stick shooter ahead of its release next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to a game that won't actually be making its debut until sometime in early 2024. We're going to be getting an early glimpse of Wardens Rising, a title that comes from Big Moxi Games and is a PvE hero shooter and base defence game that uses twin-stick shooter mechanics.

The idea of the game is to suit up as a Warden as they are tasked with defending and protecting Earth from massive enemy invasions, and to ensure that this remains entertaining, the developer promises five Warden classes to choose from, each of which offer unique abilities and more.

So, with a lot to experience, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch a look at the opening hour of the game, all with our very own Rebeca hosting.

Wardens Rising

Related texts



Loading next content