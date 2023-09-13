We're getting an early look at Wardens Rising on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to a game that won't actually be making its debut until sometime in early 2024. We're going to be getting an early glimpse of Wardens Rising, a title that comes from Big Moxi Games and is a PvE hero shooter and base defence game that uses twin-stick shooter mechanics.

The idea of the game is to suit up as a Warden as they are tasked with defending and protecting Earth from massive enemy invasions, and to ensure that this remains entertaining, the developer promises five Warden classes to choose from, each of which offer unique abilities and more.

So, with a lot to experience, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch a look at the opening hour of the game, all with our very own Rebeca hosting.