Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pacific Drive

We're getting an early look at Pacific Drive on today's GR Live

Join us as we start our engines and head into the dangerous Olympic Exclusion Zone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just yesterday, we published some thoughts and impressions based on Ironwood Studio's survival crafting title, Pacific Drive. If you haven't read that preview, you can head over here to learn more about the game.

Otherwise, if you would prefer to see some Pacific Drive in action, you can head over to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of a demo version of the game.

Be sure to drop by to see a bunch of this game in action ahead of its launch on PC and PlayStation 5 on February 22.

Pacific Drive

Related texts



Loading next content