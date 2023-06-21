Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forever Skies

We're getting an early look at Forever Skies on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to explore a post-apocalyptic Earth.

Tomorrow marks the Early Access launch date for Far From Home's Forever Skies, a game that sees players exploring a post-apocalyptic Earth all from a flying, mobile airship base. While we're currently playing the title and working on some impressions about this early build, today, we're also going to be taking a look at Forever Skies on the latest instalment of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Forever Skies, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and for a teaser of what is to come, be sure to watch the latest trailer for the game below.

Forever Skies

