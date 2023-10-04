We're getting an early look at Earthless on today's GR Live

HQ

While you will have to wait until 2024 to play Blackbird Interactive's Earthless in full, as part of the coming Steam Next Fest event, there will be a portion of the title available for fans to check out and play for themselves. This will all be possible between October 9-16 when the Steam Next Fest event is held, but if you want a teaser of all things Earthless before then, you can join us at the GR Live homepage later.

Because we're going to be getting an early look at this roguelike deckbuilding game, all starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to jump into the opening hour of the game, so be sure to drop by if you've had Earthless on your radar.