We're forging our own path to enlightenment within Honey, I Joined a Cult on today's GR Live

Have you ever wanted to live out the fantasy of running your very own cult? Well, Honey, I Joined a Cult has you covered. This wacky simulator sees you rule over your own group of followers and you are given the freedom to create your own visual identity and build a place of worship. Things at the top aren't that easy though, as you'll need to care for the needs of your group and fend off anyone who threatens to sabotage your operation.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out a trailer for Honey, I Joined a Cult in the video above.