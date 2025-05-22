English
Blades of Fire

We're forging and battling in Blades of Fire on today's GR Live

We're taking on MercurySteam's new action Soulslike.

MercurySteam's Blades of Fire releases today, and in celebration of the new action Soulslike, we'll be forging a new playthrough on today's GR Live.

If you're not aware, Blades of Fire is a fantasy action game with some light RPG elements that focuses on forging and creating your own weapons. You'll design your own weapon, and then hammer out the steel you need to defeat the servants of an evil witch who's taken over the land.

As always, you can check out our stream on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages. We'll be starting from the regular time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and won't be covering any of the late game, so you don't have to worry about spoilers. Read our full review of the game here for some deeper thoughts.

Blades of Fire

