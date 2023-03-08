We're flying to the Moon in Kerbal Space Program 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, publisher Private Division and developer Intercept Games launched the simulation sequel Kerbal Space Program 2 into Early Access on PC. The title brought many new improvements to the Kerbal franchise, including in the user interface and how many parts players can fiddle around with, all on top of promising better graphics and better performance.

With so much promised, we're going to be trying our hands at designing rockets and jetting off into the cosmos in Kerbal Space Program 2 on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and will be playing an hour of the simulation game, all from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until we do go live, check out the cinematic trailer for Kerbal Space Program 2 below.