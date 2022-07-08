Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
House Flipper

We're flipping houses on today's GR Live

Join us as we fix up and sell some properties in Empyrean's simulation game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With House Flipper 2 coming next year and the original House Flipper being a recent surprise addition to Game Pass, we figured everything has lined up for a great opportunity to round off the week in quite a relaxing style.

And this is because, on today's GR Live, our very own Rebeca will be trying her hand at being a renovator, and will be purchasing a rundown house, and then tidying and fixing it up, and then reselling it for a wedge of profit.

Rebeca will be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage for a stream of the typical length: one hour. Be sure to catch her and follow her efforts and she becomes the next great house flipper.

House Flipper

Related texts

0
House FlipperScore

House Flipper
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"All in all, we had a nice time with this unusual little sim, although it would have been nice to have more content."



Loading next content