We're flipping houses on today's GR Live

With House Flipper 2 coming next year and the original House Flipper being a recent surprise addition to Game Pass, we figured everything has lined up for a great opportunity to round off the week in quite a relaxing style.

And this is because, on today's GR Live, our very own Rebeca will be trying her hand at being a renovator, and will be purchasing a rundown house, and then tidying and fixing it up, and then reselling it for a wedge of profit.

Rebeca will be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage for a stream of the typical length: one hour. Be sure to catch her and follow her efforts and she becomes the next great house flipper.