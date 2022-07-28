Cookies

Eyes in the Dark

We're fighting with light in Eyes in the Dark on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out Under the Stairs' action roguelike game.

A couple of weeks ago, developer Under the Stairs launched its action roguelike game Eyes in the Dark. Designed as a title with a monochromatic black and white art style, the premise of the game is to use light to fight against the dark that has overrun the spooky Bloom Manor house.

With an arsenal of upgrades to unlock and various terrifying creatures to have to conquer, we're going to be checking out Eyes in the Dark on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the first hour of the title.

Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to check out all the action as it unfolds.

Eyes in the Dark

