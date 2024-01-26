We're fighting to become King of the Iron Fist on today's GR Live

HQ

Tekken 8 is officially here, wrapping up the last of the big three in fighting games to release its latest title. With a bunch of fresh and returning faces, alongside a new action-packed focus on combat and getting into the thick of the fighting as quickly as possible, we can't wait to dive into it on today's GR Live.

Join us on the GR Live Homepage at the normal time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET for an hour of Bandai Namco's latest fighter. If you're looking for a recommendation on Tekken 8 in the meantime, our review went live earlier this week.