We're fighting on all fronts in Enlisted on today's GR Live

While we took a look at Gaijin Entertainment's War Thunder last week, today we're going to be continuing on a similar trend as we will be diving into a couple of hours of Enlisted on today's GR Live.

While both War Thunder and Enlisted both feature combat set in World War 2, Enlisted focuses more on the infantry-side of the combat, putting players in the shoes of the soldiers in charge of capturing objectives or holding vital locations. Be it on the beaches of Normandy or in the deserts of Tunisia, the fight will take players to various fronts of the global conflict to compete in a variety of massive team-based game modes.

With a lot of action on the line, we'll be jumping into two hours of Enlisted on today's GR Live, where our very own Dori will be taking point and hosting. You can join us at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the usual place of the GR Live homepage to join in on the chaos.

To get an idea of what will be coming when we go live, be sure to check out the closed beta trailer below.