We're fighting mutants in Red Solstice 2: Survivors on today's GR Live

The sequel to Ironward's strategy title Red Solstice launched last week, and brought back its sci-fi mutant slaying world for players to continue their efforts towards saving humanity. Known as Red Solstice 2: Survivors, this title features a real-time tactical battlefield that asks you to adapt and make plans on the fly, and also features over 15 main missions and 20 side missions to tackle.

Also bringing six unique classes, each of which offers a unique style of gameplay, Red Solstice 2 can also be played with up to eight friends as a cooperative experience that sees you attempting to save humanity from a grim fate.

If you're interested in all of this, we're going to be diving into the game at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST for two hours later today, and you can catch all the action at the GR Live homepage here when it kicks off.