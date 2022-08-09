We're fighting for victory in MultiVersus on today's GR Live

HQ

There's no denying that MultiVersus has been an enormous success ever since it entered into Open Beta. The fighting game from Player First Games has rocketed to massive player counts and received tons of positive reviews from both fans and critics alike - and again, this is all before the game technically launches.

While we've already given our thoughts about the game (which you can read here), we've yet to dive into the game on a GR Live, but fortunately, we're going to be rectifying that today when our very own Rebeca looks to host and play an hour of MultiVersus.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage to watch as she kicks and punches the life out of various Warner Bros. characters in this wacky crossover title.