The Outlast Trials

We're fighting for our lives in The Outlast Trials on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Red Barrels' Early Access survival horror game.

HQ

The Outlast franchise has become one of the most iconic names in the horror genre, as thanks to the mainline instalments in the series, many still have recurring nightmares. But today marks the release of an entirely new Outlast experience, as The Outlast Trials debuts as an Early Access project on PC.

Tasking players with undertaking terrifying tasks at a freaky asylum, this game has multiplayer elements, yet will still offer up a ton of scary encounters and moments that will make you never want to turn off the lights when at home.

To catch the opening hour of The Outlast Trials, be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and also check out a trailer for the unsettling game below.

HQ
The Outlast Trials

