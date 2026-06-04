We're feeling the blessings of the machine spirit in Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II on today's GR Live

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Released as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Warhammer Skulls, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II returns us to the world of angry machine warfare, as we take on the role of the Adeptus Mechanicus. Researchers, cyborgs, warriors in their own right, these machine men will do anything in the name of science, even if it means waking up an ancient race of sentient machines known as the Necrons.

In Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, we can play as either the Necrons or the Adeptus Mechanicus, getting our own campaigns as we fight to put the slumbering machines back in their tombs, or kick the Imperium's biggest nerds off our home planet. Like the first game, you can expect plenty of tactical combat in Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, with sparks flying as machines clash in brutal battles.

If you want to join us for an hour of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, we'll be streaming as always live on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages. If you're looking to get our in-depth impressions on the game, you can find our review here.