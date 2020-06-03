We're facing the horrors of Those Who Remain on stream

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Camel 101 has hopped on the speeding horror train that seemingly came out of nowhere, chomping up the gaming world of 2020, and we here at Gamereactor would never pass up an opportunity to scare those who represent us on camera, live on stream. Thus, we're venturing into the world of horror adventure Those Who Remain on today's GR Live stream. We also reviewed the game just recently and you can find that review here.

Do you want to join us as we try not to get scared? Of course you do! Head on over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).