Cradle Games' Hellpoint, the dark sci-fi RPG set on derelict space station Irid Novo, released yesterday and while the thought of being stuck in a seemingly abandoned (hint, it's actually quite populated) structure in deep space sounds horrifying, we're headed right in to fight for our survival on today's GR Live stream.

If you want to join in and have a chat or just take a look at the game, make sure to head to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).