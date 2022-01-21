We're facing the Chimera parasite in Rainbow Six: Extraction on today's GR Live

HQ

After facing delays and even a name change, the latest Tom Clancy game, Rainbow Six: Extraction has officially launched. Designed as a tactical shooter with a focus on cooperative teamplay, this title sees a bunch of your favourite Rainbow Six: Siege Operators suiting up to face an invading, rapidly mutating alien species, known as the Chimera parasite.

With the game only launching yesterday, we're going to be diving into Rainbow Six: Extraction on today's GR Live, where at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, we'll be checking out the game for two hours, with Ben hosting.

If you haven't had a chance to check out the game for yourself yet, be sure to read our review of Extraction here, or alternatively, watch our video review and some gameplay below.

