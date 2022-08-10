We're facing destiny and desire in Hazel Sky on today's GR Live

It was only recently that Coffee Addict Studios launched its latest game, the atmospheric adventure title Hazel Sky. Designed and revolving around a story that sees a talented engineer facing destiny and desire, this title asks players to fix up machines and to explore the world, all in the effort to complete the trials that if failed will see protagonist Shane being banished from his home city of Gideon.

Needless to say, it seems like quite the relaxing adventure, which is why on today's GR Live, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the first hour of Hazel Sky. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see the adventure unravel for yourself.