We're exploring the world of Magalan in Elex II on today's GR Live

A couple of days ago, Piranha Bytes launched its science-fiction sequel, the open world RPG, Elex II. Taking players to the vicious world of Magalan, this title brings in the new threat of the Skyands, an enemy foe that uses the dangerous powers of dark Elex and is endangering all life on the planet.

With this new threat to face, we're going to be diving into Elex II on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and starting her sci-fi journey from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. You can join us at the GR Live homepage for two hours of action.

Until then, be sure to catch the launch trailer for Elex II below, to get an idea of what we'll be in store for when we go live.