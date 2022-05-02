We're exploring The Isle of Bigsnax on today's GR Live

HQ

Towards the end of last week, Young Horses both launched Bugsnax on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch, but also released the new free The Isle of Bigsnax update as well, an update that serves up around 3-4 hours of extra gameplay for the strange title, including large new creatures, and various ways to further customise your gameplay experience.

With plenty of new Bugsnax content to chew through, we're going to be jumping into Bugsnax and The Isle of Bigsnax content on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the game for two hours. Join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch the action as it unfolds.

