We're exploring the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends Arceus on today's GR Live

HQ

It's Friday, which means we're looking to head into the weekend with one last, final GR Live stream for the week. As today is the global launch date for both Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Pokémon Legends Arceus, we're going to be diving into the latter for a couple of hours to see what it has in store for us.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is a little different to the sorts of mainline Pokémon RPGs we've come to expect over the years, as not only does it take place before the Pokédex was established, but it features a world more akin to the Wild Areas in Pokémon Sword/Shield. While we will be checking this all out in a few hours, you can read our review of the game here to get an idea of what we'll be in store for.

As for when we'll be starting, you can catch us at the GR Live homepage at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where Ben will be hosting and wandering around the Hisui region for approximately two hours.