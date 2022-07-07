We're exploring the deep ocean in Silt on today's GR Live

Despite launching back at the start of June, we've yet to have a chance to dive into Spiral Circus Games' surreal ocean puzzle-adventure game Silt. The title features an atmospheric setting and tasks players with navigating and exploring deep waters packed with all kinds of creatures and strange biomes.

With this being the case, we're going to head into the dark deep to check out Silt for ourselves on today's stream, which will be hosted by our very own Rebeca. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to catch an hour of gameplay.