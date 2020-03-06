We're exploring Pokémon Mystery Dungeon on GR Live

Today's the day that pocket monster fans can get their hands on Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX on Nintendo Switch. Originally a two-part release that landed on Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS all the way back in 2005, this new version of the game brings both editions together and adds a healthy dollop of spit and polish (and a lovely watercolour art style).

To see it in action, simply tune in at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET over on GR Live, where Kieran will be showing off the game and how it all works (and if you want to know more about the game ahead of time, our review is a great place to start).