We're exploring labyrinths in Loot River on today's GR Live

We're back and ready to kick off another week of GR Live streams today, and will be doing so by looking to test our own skills and facing the challenge of the tough dungeon-crawling roguelike, Loot River.

That's right, when our very own Rebeca goes live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, she'll be looking to get stuck into some gritty combat and puzzling encounters all in an effort to become more powerful and to uncover the mysteries of Straka.Studio's latest game.

While you can be sure to join us as we go live at the GR Live homepage, it should be noted that this will be the first of our slightly shorter streams, as going forward we'll only be live for one hour instead of two. Either way, there will be plenty of action taking place, so be sure to drop by to say hello.