Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Loop Hero

We're exploring a world of never ending chaos in Loop Hero on today's GR Live

Join us for a couple of hours of Four Quarters' acclaimed roguelike.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

With the holidays knocking, we're rounding out the week with one final GR Live stream, where today, we're going to be taking a look at Four Quarters' highly acclaimed roguelike, Loop Hero.

Set in a world that has been plunged into never ending chaos by an antagonist called The Lich, Loop Hero is a roguelike that uses a deck of magical cards to be able to help the player explore, survive and conquer this savage and repeating world.

Originally launching back in March, the game got its Nintendo Switch release earlier this month, so we'll be diving into this version of Loop Hero when we go live later today, at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, for the traditional duration of two hours. Be sure to drop by and catch today's host, Rebeca, as she tackles this strange world.

If you're looking for a teaser of what is to come, be sure to read our review of Loop Hero here, and check out the Switch trailer below.

HQ
Loop Hero

Related texts

0
Loop Hero ReviewScore

Loop Hero Review
REVIEW. Written by Jack Oxford

Walking around in circles becomes extremely entertaining in new roguelike Loop Hero.



Loading next content