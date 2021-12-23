We're exploring a world of never ending chaos in Loop Hero on today's GR Live

HQ

With the holidays knocking, we're rounding out the week with one final GR Live stream, where today, we're going to be taking a look at Four Quarters' highly acclaimed roguelike, Loop Hero.

Set in a world that has been plunged into never ending chaos by an antagonist called The Lich, Loop Hero is a roguelike that uses a deck of magical cards to be able to help the player explore, survive and conquer this savage and repeating world.

Originally launching back in March, the game got its Nintendo Switch release earlier this month, so we'll be diving into this version of Loop Hero when we go live later today, at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, for the traditional duration of two hours. Be sure to drop by and catch today's host, Rebeca, as she tackles this strange world.

If you're looking for a teaser of what is to come, be sure to read our review of Loop Hero here, and check out the Switch trailer below.