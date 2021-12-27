We're exploring a surreal dreamscape in Solar Ash on today's GR Live

HQ

While many of you are probably still in the festive spirit, sipping mulled wine and feasting on all kinds of fancy, seasonal foods, we're going to be heading into a surreal dreamscape all in an effort to save a planet from a cosmic being's eternal hunger. That's right, we're back for another GR Live stream later today, where we'll be jumping into Heart Machine's adventure game Solar Ash for a few hours.

Coming from the same talented team who delivered Hyper Light Drifter, this title puts players into the shoes of Rei, a Voidrunner who is determined to do everything in her power to stop her world from being swallowed whole by the void itself.

With creepy creatures and striking levels to explore, we'll be diving into Solar Ash later today, where Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the game for the usual two hours, starting from the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. As is the norm, you can catch all the action at the GR Live homepage when we go live.

Ahead of us going live, be sure to also watch the gameplay trailer for Solar Ash below, and read our review of the game here.