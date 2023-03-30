Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Ravenbound

We're exploring a Scandinavian fantasy land in Ravenbound on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the opening hour of Systemic Reaction's action-roguelite.

Today is the global launch date for Systemic Reaction's latest video game, an action-roguelite set in an open fantasy world based on Scandinavian folklore. Known as Ravenbound, this title asks players to explore the land and to find and free imprisoned gods in order to return life to the world.

With a lot to unpack, we're going to be jumping into Ravenbound on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play the first hour of the game all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until we do go live, be sure to also check out a trailer for Ravenbound below.

Ravenbound

