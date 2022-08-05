Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Hard West 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Hard West 2

      We're exploring a dark take on the American West in Hard West 2 on today's GR Live

      Join us for an hour of Ice Code Games' recently launched turn-based strategy title.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Just yesterday, developer Ice Code Games launched its sequel to CreativeForge Games' turn-based strategy game Hard West. Known simply as Hard West 2, this title takes players to a dark, supernatural take on the American West, one where a dangerous and powerful train regarded as the Ghost Train, which is operated by a nefarious villain called Mammon, strikes fear into the eyes of the unfortunate folk that call the region home.

      With the game only launching yesterday, we're going to be jumping into the first hour of Hard West 2 on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the typical place of the GR Live homepage. Be sure to join Rebeca to catch some gameplay, and also be sure to read our review here, to see what we thought about the game as well.

      HQ
      Hard West 2

      Related texts

      0
      Hard West 2Score

      Hard West 2
      REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      We've taken a trip to the American West to hunt down the Ghost Train in Ice Code Games' strategy sequel.



      Loading next content