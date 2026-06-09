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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

We're examining odd critters in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on today's GR Live

We'll be filling out our encyclopaedia of creatures that just so happen to help make our platforming even better.

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When the latest nefarious plot of Bowser Jr. sees a sentient, massive book crash onto Yoshi's island, asking the multi-coloured reptilians if they can lend a hand in labelling all the creatures inside of it, of course they're going to help out. That's just how Yoshi's are, and thank goodness it's in their nature to be helpful guys, otherwise we wouldn't have Yoshi and the Mysterious Book to play through.

The game takes one of a few Yoshis into the book, letting you roam around a platforming level, identifying creatures by giving them your own name or one made up by the book, and getting stars for each detail you discover. It's a cosy little platformer aimed at a younger audience, but can still be plenty of fun for gamers of all ages. Read our review here for some more in-depth information on the game.

Following today's Nintendo Direct, we'll be hopping on our Switch 2 and jumping into Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. As always, you can find our stream on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. We'll be streaming from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

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Yoshi and the Mysterious BookScore

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
REVIEW. Written by Palle Havshøi-Jensen

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book offers little in the way of a challenge and is clearly aimed at younger players - though older players can still get a bit of enjoyment out of it. Just about.



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