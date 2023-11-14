Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spirittea

We're escaping to an enchanted countryside in Spirittea on today's GR Live

Join us as we take on a simpler life in this new life sim title.

HQ

Are you a fan of building your own life in a distant, homely countryside? Far from the irritations of modern daily life, and filled with gorgeous pixelated graphics, enchanting characters, and more to get lost in, Spirittea is a game that combines life sim and life management gameplay.

You star as a writer who sets out to the countryside and begins to see the spirit world overlapping with reality. Today at 4PM GMT/ 5PM CET, we'll be drinking some of our own mystical tea and showing you the first hour of Spirittea.

Can it meet the expectations set by the comparisons to Stardew Valley and Spirited Away? We're about to find out, and you can too by joining in on the GR Live Homepage. See you there!

