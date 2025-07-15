We're escaping a deserted island in Peak on today's GR Live

It might have taken a bit longer than we'd have liked, but we're now finally ready to don our beige shirt and sash of badges and head out into Peak. Landfall and Aggro Crab's collaboration has been an instant hit, and today we'll be seeing if we can climb to the Peak in an hour.

Peak is a co-op game where you and up to three friends play as boy scouts left on a deserted island after a plane crash. You'll have to face off against the elements, from icy winds to lava-filled rocks, and make your way to the top of a mountain in order to call a lift home.

If you want to help us make it to the top, you can join our stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, as well as our very own GR Live Homepage. We'll be starting from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to join our special challenge run.