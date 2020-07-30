We're entering the gloomy world of Othercide on today's stream

You're watching Advertisements

Lightbulb Crew's Othercide officially hit store shelves earlier this week and we've been captivated by its stunning, simplistic yet detailed design which resembles that of Frank Miller's Sin City and the movie based on the comics. We're entering the gloomy, heavy, horror-esque world of Othercide on today's stream and we're expecting to experience a few ultimate deaths on the way.

If you want to see us fail while trying not to, head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).