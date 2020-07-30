Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Othercide

We're entering the gloomy world of Othercide on today's stream

Have you ever wondered what you'd get, should you mix strategic video games such as XCOM with Frank Miller's Sin City? You'd get Othercide and we're checking it out today.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Lightbulb Crew's Othercide officially hit store shelves earlier this week and we've been captivated by its stunning, simplistic yet detailed design which resembles that of Frank Miller's Sin City and the movie based on the comics. We're entering the gloomy, heavy, horror-esque world of Othercide on today's stream and we're expecting to experience a few ultimate deaths on the way.

If you want to see us fail while trying not to, head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).

Othercide

Related texts



Loading next content