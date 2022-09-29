We're entering the Drone Age in War Thunder on today's GR Live

HQ

We've actually streamed War Thunder quite a few times over the year, often following the release of big updates in-game. And that very situation is what brings us back to Gaijin's military shooter once again on today's GR Live, as the Drone Age update has arrived, adding a slate of new vehicles, all alongside actual drones that fly over the battlefields of high-rank tank battles and will scout and attack enemies and allies.

While you can take a look at the full patch notes for the Drone Age update here, which includes a list of the new vehicles that have been added, you can also join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of War Thunder later today.