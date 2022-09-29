Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

War Thunder

We're entering the Drone Age in War Thunder on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the latest update in Gaijin's military shooter.

We've actually streamed War Thunder quite a few times over the year, often following the release of big updates in-game. And that very situation is what brings us back to Gaijin's military shooter once again on today's GR Live, as the Drone Age update has arrived, adding a slate of new vehicles, all alongside actual drones that fly over the battlefields of high-rank tank battles and will scout and attack enemies and allies.

While you can take a look at the full patch notes for the Drone Age update here, which includes a list of the new vehicles that have been added, you can also join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST for an hour of War Thunder later today.

War Thunder

