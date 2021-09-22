We're embracing the shadows in Aragami 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, Lince Works released the sequel to its stealth action title Aragami, bringing back the shadowy assassin as it works to protect its people from an invading army in Aragami 2. The game picks up after the events of the original but is designed as a standalone experience, making it an ideal place for new fans of the series to dive in and check out right off the bat.

To really check out what Aragami 2 is offering, we're going to be taking it for a spin on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be playing for two hours at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and if you are interested in dropping by, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage when it all kicks-off. .

To get a teaser of what is on offer, be sure to check out the launch trailer for Aragami 2 below, or you can even read our thoughts on the game here.