Aragami 2

We're embracing the shadows in Aragami 2 on today's GR Live

Lince Works sequel is bringing back the shadowy assassin for more stealth action combat.

Last week, Lince Works released the sequel to its stealth action title Aragami, bringing back the shadowy assassin as it works to protect its people from an invading army in Aragami 2. The game picks up after the events of the original but is designed as a standalone experience, making it an ideal place for new fans of the series to dive in and check out right off the bat.

To really check out what Aragami 2 is offering, we're going to be taking it for a spin on today's GR Live, where Rebeca will be playing for two hours at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and if you are interested in dropping by, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage when it all kicks-off. .

To get a teaser of what is on offer, be sure to check out the launch trailer for Aragami 2 below, or you can even read our thoughts on the game here.

Aragami 2

Aragami 2Score

Aragami 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Embrace the shadows in Lince Work's stealth sequel.

Aragami 2 - Last Look

Aragami 2 - Last Look
PREVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We got hands on with Lince Works stealth title to see how it's shaping up a month before release.



