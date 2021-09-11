We're embarking on a psychedelic musical journey within The Artful Escape on today's GR Live

HQ

We're capping off another run of streams by taking a look at one of our favourite releases from the past week. The Artful Escape sees you step into the shoes of Francis Vendetti a young guitarist whose potential has been eclipsed by his uber-successful folk icon uncle. The game essentially sees Francis carve out a new identity to himself by embarking on a psychedelic musical journey that takes him to the far reaches of the universe.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. You can also check out our recent review of the game here.