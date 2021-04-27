Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone

We're dropping into Verdansk '84 on today's GR Live

Join us for some Call of Duty: Warzone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We're back for another GR Live stream later today, and for this one, we're going to be dropping into Verdansk '84, the new iteration of the Call of Duty: Warzone map. With plenty of new locations to explore as well as a bunch of updated ones, and new weapons and Operators to earn and play with, there's a lot to unpack in this pretty monumental update to the Warzone map.

As per usual, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of BR action, with Dori as your host. If you aren't caught up with all the happenings of the latest season of Call of Duty: Warzone, be sure to check out our recent report on the nuking and subsequent introduction of Verdansk '84.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy