We're dropping into Verdansk '84 on today's GR Live

We're back for another GR Live stream later today, and for this one, we're going to be dropping into Verdansk '84, the new iteration of the Call of Duty: Warzone map. With plenty of new locations to explore as well as a bunch of updated ones, and new weapons and Operators to earn and play with, there's a lot to unpack in this pretty monumental update to the Warzone map.

As per usual, you can join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of BR action, with Dori as your host. If you aren't caught up with all the happenings of the latest season of Call of Duty: Warzone, be sure to check out our recent report on the nuking and subsequent introduction of Verdansk '84.