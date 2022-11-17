Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

We're dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on today's GR Live

Join us as we see what Al Mazrah has to offer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday marked the release of yet another brand new Call of Duty product, as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, opened its servers for fans of the massively popular battle royale to dive into. Bringing a new map, Al Mazrah, as well as updated zone mechanics, store systems, inventory and looting suites, as well as the host of gameplay additions and improvements found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and more, there's a lot to unpack and check out.

Which is why, starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I'll be looking to jump into an hour of Warzone 2.0 on today's GR Live. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action, and to see the new additions in this battle royale sequel.

HQ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Related texts



Loading next content