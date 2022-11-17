We're dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the release of yet another brand new Call of Duty product, as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, opened its servers for fans of the massively popular battle royale to dive into. Bringing a new map, Al Mazrah, as well as updated zone mechanics, store systems, inventory and looting suites, as well as the host of gameplay additions and improvements found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and more, there's a lot to unpack and check out.

Which is why, starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I'll be looking to jump into an hour of Warzone 2.0 on today's GR Live. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action, and to see the new additions in this battle royale sequel.