We're dredging through the interview process in Thank You for Your Application on today's GR Live

As many people, particularly those in the gaming industry know, getting a job is an incredibly tricky, incredibly laborious process. Multi-stage interviews, videos of yourself filmed to show off your "natural charisma" for a role where you'll be able to use none of it. It's all baffling, frustrating, and has now been condensed into a lovely, Papers Please-style experience in Thank You for Your Application.

After 15 rounds of interviews, we're assigned as a junior interviewer in Thank You for Your Application, where we'll screen resumes and give out thank you letters, most of which ring with the patronising tone of that one Anne Hathaway image where she looks like the HR rep about to fire you. If you want to see IceLemonTea's tongue-in-cheek take on the job market today, you can find our stream at the usual place of the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages.

We'll be streaming from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to stop on by if you want to see us try and be kind to everyone, but be forced by the corporate machine to remove any amount of soul from our responses to budding applicants.